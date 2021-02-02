A few days back we revisited and took a look at the highest-grossing Bollywood movies for the month of January. Now, as the new month has kicked in, we’ll be having a look the highest February grossers. There’s not much to talk about as this particular month has always been a ‘dry’ in terms of the box office. Having said that, we have Ajay Devgn leading the way with 150 crores plus grosser, Total Dhamaal.

February doesn’t enjoy any big occasions except Valentine’s day that drive moviegoers to theatres to a huge extent. During this month, we mostly witness youth-oriented films which have college students as their target audience. So, let’s take a look at the films that managed to earn good despite having no advantage of festivities.

Padman (2018)

Starting from the least is Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman. Initially, the film was supposed to lock horns with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat during Republic Day weekend, but Akshay and Bhansali sorted out their release date issues and Padman shifted to the next month. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office by minting 78.95 crores.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Kartik Aaryan led Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also released during the same year. Thanks to its music and fresh comic content, the film created a rage amongst youths. It earned a lifetime box office collection of 108.71 crores. It gave Kartik Aaryan his first-ever 100 crore movie.

Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 holds 3rd spot in the list. The film had good pre-release buzz followed by good content in the offering. It wrapped up its run at 117 crores.

Gully Boy (2019)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy enjoyed a full benefit of Valentine’s Day. The film had already built up an undercurrent due to its chartbuster music and trailer. Post bumper opening, the class content did all the talks and put up a total of 139.38 crores.

Total Dhamaal (2019)

Ajay Devgn led Total Dhamaal holds the first place in the list. It had a sequel factor and a big cast working in its favour but lacked in a good-of-mouth from critics. In contrast to reviews, the film was loved by the family audience. It enjoyed a long theatrical run and earned 154.30 crores.

