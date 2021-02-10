Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani was amongst others who found their blessings amid the pandemic. She planned her first baby with husband Rohit Reddy. Well, the good news is here as the duo welcomed their child yesterday & it’s a baby boy! Read on for all the details.

Rohit took to his Instagram to share the good news with fans. He shared a picture of kissing Anita as she embraced her baby bump. A blue string was edited on top with ‘It’s a boy’ written over it. He captioned the post, “Oh boy.”

Soon after Rohit Reddy shared the post, celebrities from the Telly world began storming the comment section with congratulatory messages. From Vahbiz Dorabjee, Heli Daruwala to Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Ankita Bhargava and Bharti Singh, celebs congratulated Anita Hassanandani and Rohit.

Rohit Reddy also took to Instagram to share some unseen glimpses from the hospital. One of the pictures witnessed him holding Anita Hassanandani’s hand and kissing on her forehead. It was indeed a beautiful moment to witness.

Meanwhile, Anita channelled the Beyonce inside her and flaunted her baby bump in her maternity photoshoot.

In a monochrome picture, she posted on Instagram, Anita Hassanandani was seen wearing a black leotard and striking a sexy pose for the camera.

“Enjoying “Beyonce vibes” until “mommy vibes” kick in,” she wrote as the caption.

Anita announced her pregnancy in October on social media. She shared a video where the 39-year-old actress and her husband Rohit Reddy re-live their romance, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita’s baby bump at one point.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

