Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a rarity in today’s Indian telly world as it’s been consistent in its run. It’s been over 6 years, and during this span, each and every character has become part of fans’ life. Be it Aasif Sheikh’s Vibhuti, Rohitashv Gaur’s Tiwari or recurring characters like Deepesh Bhan and Yogesh Tripathi’s Malkhan and Happu Singh, respectively, every character has its own following.

Advertisement

Speaking of Deepesh, the actor is quite popular for his roles in Kavita Kaushik led F.I.R, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and May I Come In Madam? But it’s this Shashank Bali directorial which made him a household name.

Advertisement

More than comic timing, Deepesh Bhan‘s language is loved by one and all. His dialogues in Aligarh’s Braj language “Ka Challo Hai?” “Ka Horo Hai?” adds that extra punch in his overall character. In one of the interviews, speaking about his amusing accent in the show the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor revealed that he learnt Braj during his theatre days in Delhi.

It was Deepesh Bhan’s teacher in theatre who advised him to grasp different languages observing different theatre artists. During the audition of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Deepesh used Braj language for his character and director Shashank Bali loved it. And the rest is history!

Meanwhile, in a chat with Jyoti Chahar’s YouTube channel, The Moi Blog, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor narrated his journey from theatre days to becoming a household name. He confessed of initially having an over-confidence about getting roles easily, but it was Mumbai which exposed him to reality.

Although in a lighter tone, Deepesh Bhan quoted, “Aapko lagta hai aap jaaoge aur ek audition dene ke baad, aapki film lagegi aur aapke ghar ke bahar jo cinema hall hai, waha aapke posters lagenge. Lekin jab Mumbai aate ho, 6 mahine mein hi aapke tote udd jaate hai.”

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Treat Themselves With A Stylish ’90 Lakh’ Worth Of Mercedes-Benz V-Class Car, Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube