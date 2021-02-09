Mostly all of us love chocolates, don’t we? There must be only a handful of us who do not like them. Now you must be wondering why are we talking about these sweet delights all of a sudden? So in case, you have forgotten let us remind you that Valentine’s week is going on and it is Chocolate day today. Well, I cannot come personally to you and give you chocolates hence I decided to at least make you smile through this story. From Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut to Kiara Advani and Tiger Shroff, we have a list of actors whose qualities exactly match that of some or the other chocolate.

Confused as to what are we talking about? Well, then just continue reading further, and I promise you would not regret investing your time in it.

RANVEER SINGH – GEMS

Most of us like Gems because they are so colourful. I remember fighting with my sibling to eat Gems in such a way that I get a different colour every time I tried to pick one out of the pack. This Chocolate Day we have given the tag of Gems to Ranveer Singh whose personality is exactly as colourful as Gems.

TIGER SHROFF – MAGIC POPS

I know that Magic Pops is not a chocolate, but how can I think of any other chocolate when I have to talk about the forever energetic Tiger. T he moment it entered our mouth, the popping it did blew our minds. Similarly, he moment it entered our mouth, the popping it did blew our minds. Similarly, Tiger Shroff too blows our minds with his stunts. So this chocolate day we give the tag of Magic Pops to Tiger Shroff.

KIARA ADVANI – MELODY

I don’t think any one of us has ever seen or heard Kiara getting angry. Have you? She is too sweet and just like everyone asks, ‘Melody itni chocolaty kyu hai?’ We would ask ‘Kiara itni sweet kyu hai?’

KANGANA RANAUT – CENTER SHOCK

Yeah, we know Center Shock is a gum, but it’s the closest one to resemble Kangana this chocolate day. Just like this gum gave us an electric shock kinda feeling with its flavour, Kangana gives us shock through her statements and tweets.

EMRAAN HASHMI – KISMI

Can there be any better chocolate to represent the serial kisser of Bollywood? I guess no! Hence Kismi for the actor who is always Kiss ready…hahaha!

SALMAN KHAN – GALAXY

Ask any Salman Khan fan that where does he live? The fan would instantly reply, Galaxy Apartments. So now tell us, how could we assign any other chocolate for him?

SHAH RUKH KHAN – DAIRY MILK

SRK is the baadshah of Bollywood, or you can rightly call him the king of Bollywood. Similarly, no matter whatever new chocolates arrive in the market, Dairy Milk will always hold a special place in our hearts just like Shah Rukh, right?

