It’s a sad day for the Kapoor family. Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor breathed his last on Tuesday, February 9.

As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital. The sad news has been confirmed by the veteran actor’s brother Randhir. Read on to know what he said.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the sad demise of his younger brother saying, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him.” He added, “I am at the hospital, waiting for his body.”

Neetu Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor’s sister-in-law took to Instagram and expressed condolences. She simply wrote, “RIP” along with a joined hand emoji.

The late actor’s nieces, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were snapped moments after the sad news broke. Both looked destressed when snapped in Bandra.

For those who do not know, Rajiv Kapoor is best known for his performance in the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He also showed his acting talent in Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983), Zabardast (1985), Lover Boy (1985), Naag Nagin (1989) and more. Late Rajiv has done many hats, including a director for Prem Granth starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead. His name even featured as the producer for films like Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), PremGranth (1996) and Henna (1991).

As per reports, the actor was all set to return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior. The film, which was announced in December 2020, was said to be a sports drama with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

Team Koimoi extends their condolences to the Kapoor family during this time. May Rajiv Kapoor’s soul rest in peace.

