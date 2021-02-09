Sunny Leone has garnered unprecedented fame over the years. The beauty made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 (2012) and there has been no going back. We’ve seen her collaborate with some talented actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham in the past. But one union that we can’t wait to witness is with Salman Khan.

Salman has played a huge role in Sunny’s career. She was brought to limelight during her participation in Bigg Boss. The actor did his best to ensure she gets projects after she’s out of the house and that did happen. Recently, the duo was reunited on Bigg Boss 14 sets as Leone graced a Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Sunny Leone. Upon being asked about her bond with Salman Khan and possibility of collaboration, the Anamika actress said, “We share a really good friendship. We will definitely work together when things align. If there’s anything bigger in the pipeline, I would love to do it. Really don’t know what the future holds but I love to do a really bigger project with him.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone has been juggling between countries because of her professional and personal life. The actress spent the pandemic with her husband Daniel Weber and kids in the United States. However, she would travel to Mumbai time and again for work commitments.

Asked if she had any apprehensions about travelling amid the pandemic, Sunny shared, “As a parent, of course, my main concern was that my children are safe. Like every other mom, my priorities took the back seat when it came to keeping my children safe from the deadly coronavirus and we flew to LA, where we were staying among a very small close group of known people. Now, that things have got somewhat better and shoots have begun again, I am running in a super hectic schedule and am shooting round the clock. One thing that I make sure is to spend a good amount of quality time daily in the night with my children.”

