Who isn’t excited to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as RAW and ISI agents in Tiger 3? Well, we have some exciting news for all you Tiger fans. As per a recent report, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is all set to go on floors. And if all goes as plans, the filming will wrap up before the end of the year.

A source recently opened up about the film’s schedules in Mumbai and abroad and when they will be happening. So sit back and scroll down for all the interesting and exciting details.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will go on floors in March in Mumbai. A source told the portal, “The first schedule begins in March at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The team, including Salman and Katrina, will shoot for almost a month within the studio. In April, it would be a break for them, as Salman will jump into the promotions of his Eid 2021 release, Radhe, whereas Katrina will commence shooting for a new film in the meantime.”

Continuing further, the source said that post the Mumbai schedule, team Tiger 3 will fly abroad for the international leg of the film. This will take place in June. The insider added, “The core premise of Tiger 3 is set in Europe and the team will be shooting extensively at multiple countries across Europe. It’s going to be a 45-to-50-day schedule, with them jumping from one location to the other. Europe is down with COVID at this point of time, however, the team is optimistic on the scenario to get much better from the month of June. The schedule has been planned keeping all the factors and uncertainty in mind.”

Elaborating on the shooting schedule of Tiger 3, the source revealed that the international stint would be followed by another Mumbai shoot. Adding that the team plans to wrap up the schedules by September, the insider said, “The initial plan was to bring the film during the month of December 2021, however, given the packed release calendar, it’s likely to now move to the Eid 2022 weekend.”

As per the source, Maneesh Sharma and team have completed the recce of European nations. They will revisit the countries between the first and second schedule to analyse the on-ground scenario. Owing to the current COVID-19 scenario, the team have also checked out alternate locations. As per the insider, a brief schedule may take place in Istanbul too.

Revealing more details to the portal, the insider added that Tiger 3 is being planned with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore. As per the insiders, the action sequences will be shot at real locations abroad, and they will be taken a notch above the previous film as well as those of YRF’s War and Pathan.

Another interesting detail about Tiger 3 is that Salman Khan will sport two different looks. One will be the clean-shaven look from Ek Tha Tiger and the other the rugged look from Tiger Zinda.

