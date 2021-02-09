Ganapath: Tiger Shroff Gives A Glimpse Of His Leading Lady, Fans Say It's Disha Patani Or Sara Ali Khan!

The buzz around Pooja Entertainment and Good Co.’s, big-ticket blockbuster, ‘Ganapath’ is getting stronger by the minute. The Vikas Bahl directorial which was announced a few months ago with great fanfare and the viral first look of Tiger Shroff is on the verge of choosing its leading lady.

Since then we all have been waiting for the makers to announce the leading lady of the film. But, now it looks like we all will have to wait a bit longer than expected.

Tiger Shroff dropped a tantalising teaser on social media with a dialogue in his husky voice, “Hmm…Apun bhi wait kar raha hai ki kab mudegi”, which took the fans and media by surprise. The teaser shows his leading lady’s back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big-screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

Link to the teaser:

Those waiting for the biggest action explosion of 2022, will know soon who will be setting the screen on fire with her magnetism opposite Tiger Shroff. Rumours are that Tiger’s co-star is already training hard to pull off sensational action sequences.

The countdown has truly begun for the big reveal! We know that you all must have already started wondering who the leading lady is? Is it Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani or someone else? What do you think?

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present in association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production ‘Ganapath’. Directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Set to release in 2022.

