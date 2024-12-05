The first big confirmation of Ramayana is here! Actor Ravi Dubey confirms he is playing the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Ram while Sai Pallavi will be leading India’s most expensive film as Sita Maa. Scroll below for all the Ve Haaniyaan actor has revealed about the project.

Why did Ravi remain tight-lipped about the Ramayana role?

In an interview with Connect Cine, Ravi says he has taken permission from the makers to confirm his casting. He shared, “I am playing Lakshman in the film. I finally have permission from the makers to reveal this. I didn’t talk about it all this while because I didn’t want to give irresponsible statements and spoil Namit (Malhotra) and Nitesh sir’s plans to reveal the cast.”

“Ranbir Kapoor is like the elder brother I never had”: Ravi Dubey

During the conversation, Ravi couldn’t stop praising his Ramayana co-star, Ranbir. He called him the “most immaculate professional” while claiming he hadn’t seen anyone so gracious and kind and warm.

Ravi Dubey continued, “Every time he is in front of the camera, you will see he has been at it. He works extremely hard behind the scenes but makes it all seem effortless. He is the only commercially viable artist of this generation.”

Other Ramayana cast

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey, Nitesh Tiwari’s film boasts a star-studded cast. Sunny Deol has reportedly been roped in to play Hanuman. KGF actor Yash may be seen in the role of Raavan. The other star cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil.

More about the film

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is mounted on a budget of 800 crores, making it the most expensive Indian film. It is said to be written by Namit Malhotra and Shridhar Raghavan. An official confirmation about the project is awaited by the makers. It is divided into two parts. The production is underway, and the first half may be released on Diwali 2026.

