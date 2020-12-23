Nia Sharma is a celebrity you can always look forward to. Time and again, the beauty comes up with exciting content that leaves us elated. The latest one creating a lot of noise is her birthday wish for Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey. It is the sizzling pose of the duo grabbing eyeballs and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Ravi is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Many including wife Sargun Mehta took to Instagram and wished her husband. Videos from the celebrations are going viral across social media platforms too.

Now, joining the list is actress Nia Sharma. The actress shared a gorgeous picture with Ravi Dubey. The Jamai Raja co-stars could be seen oozing oomph in a romantic pose. The Naagin 5 actress wore a thigh-high slit dress with a deep back as she smiled at the camera.

Ravi Dubey, on the other hand, was all suited up as he stared Nia Sharma with his hand supporting her back. We cannot deny the fact that this Jamai Raja couple truly looks like one of the hottest couples on Indian Television.

But that’s not it! Ravi is also Nia’s longest co-star. Her captioned revealed it all as she wrote, “Because it is the Happy Birthday of my longest running co-star @ravidubey2312 Sid to my Ni.. Dropping a #Sidni Pic is mandatory.. Lost in his world focused on his goals….. miles to go my friend.. Miles to go! HAPPY BIRTHDAY”

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma last month shared a never-seen-before avatar with her on-screen love interest, Ravi Dubey. She could be seen donning a black and white bikini. The attire had netted detailing across the neck and the side of the bottom. Ravi Dubey was seen shirtless and donned only white bottoms in the picture.

We totally love Nia and Ravi’s off-screen bond. What about y’all?

