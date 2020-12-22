The song Tujhe mirchi lagi, of the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1, released on Monday. The director of the film, David Dhawan, hopes the songs will give extra mileage to the film.

Advertisement

The song is a recreation of the hit number filmed on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the 1995 original film of the same name. While the original song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the new version, filmed on Sara and Varun, has been reimagined by Lilo George and DJ Chetas.

Advertisement

Several of the hit songs of the original film have been recreated in the new film. Said David Dhawan: “Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless. According to me, these tracks helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand-Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together. Including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 was my way to pay back.”

The film is a remake of the same name, that released in 1995. The upcoming film also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Sahil Vaid, Manoj Joshi, and is scheduled to drop on December 25, on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Comedy actor Rajpal Yadav has described filmmaker David Dhawan as the scientist of entertainment. The actor adds that whatever characters Dhawan has given him to play has acted as a boost to his career.

Rajpal has worked with the filmmaker in films such as “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?”, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and now in “Coolie No. 1” among others.

“David Dhawan is the scientist of entertainment and has given me the opportunity over the last 20 years to work in several films. This is my third film with Varun Dhawan (after) ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Judwaa 2’,” Rajpal Yadav told IANS.

Rajpal Yadav says with David Dhawan there is nothing to prove but everything to learn as a beginner.

Rajpal’s most memorable roles in David Dhawan’s films include Chota Don in “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and Thapa in “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?”

“We don’t know the length of the role but if there is a director like David sahab we have full faith in the strength and the character he gives. He is the IPL of entertainment. He has presented entertainment as IPL in front of the whole world, and how many overs we get to play boosts our careers,” said Rajpal.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif To Start Shooting For The Film So Soon? A Sweet Surprise For The Fans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube