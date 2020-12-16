As you are aware that Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie’s shoot came to a halt on December 9 as Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested positive for coronavirus. Thankfully, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani didn’t contract the virus but returned to Mumbai. According to a media portal, the trio took a second test and they have tested negative for the virus this time. This means the shoot for the movie is all set to resume. Read the article to know more.

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima took to social media four days ago to announce that her mother is now a COVID warrior. Neetu also informed on Instagram that she has tested negative for the virus.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo will start from December 19 in Chandigarh. The report reads, “All the places where the trio had filmed were sanitised following the protocols laid down by the state government. The crew stayed in isolation and now that the trio has been cleared, the team is set to resume shooting from December 19 in Chandigarh. During the quarantine period, they have devised a revised schedule and will be taking things easy on the set to ensure that the post-COVID fatigue does not take a toll.”

Report also added that Neetu Kapoor will be flying back to Chandigarh on December 18 and will wrap up her shoot in five days. However, rest of the crew will continue to shoot till 30 December. Varun Dhawan will be taking a final test today before reporting to the set.

Well, how excited are you to learn that the shoot of the movie is all set to resume on December 19? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

