Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon debuted opposite to Akshay Kumar in Filhall song and she couldn’t have asked for a better start to her career. The song released last November, went onto smash several digital records and built a fan base like crazy. Now, a major update has been broke regarding the song’s sequel, Filhall 2.

Yes, as it was earlier learnt, Filhall 2 is happening and the shoot for the same has finally started. None other than Nupur herself shared an update on the same. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture featuring herself, Akshay, Ammy Virk, B Praak and Jaani. Interestingly, the work started on an auspicious occasion of Nupur’s birthday.

Along with the post, Nupur Sanon wrote, “15•12•2020…It’s my first working birthday as an actor!! My heart is full and I’m so thankful to have spent my special day with such talented energies. There couldn’t have been a better birthday gift from the universe than to have me on set in front of the camera. The journey of #Filhall2 begins today.”

For the unversed, Filhall that released on 9th November 2019 break record of becoming the fastest song to reach 100 million views on YouTube. The major reason was B Praak’s moving voice and the chemistry shared by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon. Many had even said that it has Namastey London vibes to it. As of now, the song stands at 898 million views and 7.3 million likes.

Let wait and see what the team of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon and B Praak has in its kitty for Filhall 2.

Meanwhile, as soon as the announcement came in, fans went berserk and reacted on social media. One Twitter user wrote, “#Filhall2 Shooting Begins…Best of luck Team. Hope This song will create magic Like #Filhall. @akshaykumar Pair with @NupurSanon Is just amazing…Everyone loved. @BPraak Paaji Part 2 me Bus Rula he dena hai…Can’t wait For #Filhall2.” “Another chartbuster song loading,” wrote another user.

