Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon On Her Birthday: "You Only & Only Deserve The Best Things In Life"

Actress Kriti Sanon, who turned a year older on Monday, has received a cute birthday wish from younger sister Nupur.

Nupur Sanon posted a boomerang video on Instagram in which Kriti is plants a kiss on her younger sister’s cheek.

“Happiest birthday my love, my life, my everything! You only and only deserve the best things in life…the nicest things! You are the most beautiful soul I know,” Nupur captioned the clip.

Actor Varun Dhawan too wished Kriti Sanon on Instagram. He called his “Dilwale” co-star “amazing”.

Director Mukesh Chhabra, who shares a close bond with Kriti, showered the latter with a lot of love.

“Happy birthday beta. You are the most amazing, beautiful and strongest person. You are so special in my life. You have no idea what you mean to me. I love you,” Mukesh wrote.

On screen, Kriti Sanon will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother in “Mimi”. She also shares screen space with Akshay Kumar in “Bachchan Pandey”.

Here’s wishing Kriti Sanon loads of happiness and success in the upcoming year.

