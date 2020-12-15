On the occasion of his 55th birthday, fitness enthusiast, actor Milind Soman shared a picture on social media where he is running in the n*de. While the photograph started trending on social media and gave rise to tons of memes, the actor also found himself in some legal trouble.

As per reports on various portals, the actor was booked by the Goa Police for shooting obscene photos as well as for sharing them on social media. A case under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act had been filed.

But it seems like the actor had no ideas about these legal issues. Talking about a case has been filed against him, Milind Soman said he didn’t receive official notification. In a conversation with PeepingMoon, he revealed, “I don’t know if anyone has filed a complaint. No one told me about it and I have no official notification.”

During the same chat, he opened up about doing n*de photoshoots since the start of his career. While on that, he also shared the reactions he has received over the years. Milind Soman said, “I have been doing n*de photoshoots for many years. When I first did it, I was in the news. Even before that, I had done n*de photoshoots. Every time it’s a different reaction. What is a n*ked person? The way God has made us. Not like we cannot see n*de people on the internet. On Instagram, there are many n*de photos. Everybody has their own dreams.”

Many colleagues of the actor came out in support of him when reports of the booking started doing the rounds.

On the work front, Milind Soman will feature in ALT Balaji’s Paurashpur. In it, he will essay the role of a transgender person named Boris. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, it also stars Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh and many more.

