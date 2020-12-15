Which was the first film you saw in a theatre as a kid? Mine was ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Little did I know, as a kid I thought all these onscreen Bollywood couples were a thing in real lives too. And so did I think about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

As a kid, I believed everything I saw. I mean, that’s how it’s supposed to be, right? Or else, who would ever believe that Santa exists.

Every time I saw Shah Rukh Khan romancing Kajol onscreen or Madhuri Dixit dancing on ‘Didi Tera Dewar Deewana’ for Salman Khan, I bought it every single time. No, I wasn’t dumb just a kid whose imaginary power was ZERO and believed that onscreen Bollywood couples were real-life couples too.

Today we are going to talk about 4 onscreen Bollywood couple that we as kids thought were real-life couples too.

Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol:

These two literally taught us what love looked and felt like even as kids. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, how do you not believe that this was a real-life couple? Their undeniably hot chemistry was so strong that you wanted it to be real off-screen too.

Salman Khan – Madhuri Dixit:

I loved these two so much in Hum Aapke Hain Koun that I really wanted them to marry in real life and for once I literally thought that they did. Until Madhuri’s wedding with Dr. Nene became the talk of the town. Their chemistry in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam just stole the show for me and I legit wanted her to get settled with Salman Khan. Haha!

Govinda – Karisma Kapoor:

What do we say about this onscreen Bollywood couple! Govinda and Karisma Kapoor have done quite a handful of iconic movies with each other including box-office hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1 to name a few. I loved their ‘Teekhi nok-jhok’ so much that I literally thought they were a thing off-screen too.

Hrithik Roshan – Kareena Kapoor:

Do y’all remember Yaadein? Uff. I still remember the songs and story of the film as I write this and why so, it’s because of Hrithik and Kareena’s sizzling chemistry. Later when I saw them in Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I so wanted them to date each other and get married until I read that the Super 30 actor was already married to his childhood sweetheart. My heart literally broke reading the news that day.

Tell us which is your favourite onscreen Bollywood couple from the above list in the comments below.

