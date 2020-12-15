The Kapoor family turned nostalgic on the birth anniversary of late Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor on Monday. The family shared black and white photographs on social media, along with posts commemorating the actor-filmmaker who is regarded as the greatest Showman of Indian cinema.

Daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a black and white photograph from her wedding on her verified Instagram account. In the photo, new bride Neetu can be seen standing beside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Raj Kapoor. “Remember n miss both of them,” she captioned the photo.

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback black and white photograph where a baby Karisma sits in the arms of her grandfather. “So many learning’s from my Dadaji.. remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend,” captioned the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white still which features Raj Kapoor alongside his son Randhir and daughter-in-law Babita Kapoor. “There will never be another… Happy birthday Dadaji,” Kareena shared on Instagram.

Veteran actor Dharmendra also paid his respect to the late actor-filmmaker, who he used to address as “Raj Sahab”. Dharmendra shared a black and white photograph with Raj Kapoor where they are seen enjoying themselves at a birthday party.

“Raj Sahab, today is your Birth anniversary. We miss you sir. You will always be remembered with great love and respect,” Dharmendra wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Raj Kapoor was born on December 14, 1924, in Peshawar in British India, present-day Pakistan. A winner of three National Awards, RK, as he was fondly known to friends and fans, was a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987, which is the highest recognition for cinematic excellence in India. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971. He passed away on June 2 1988 in Delhi.

