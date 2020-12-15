Does Kangana Ranaut ever miss a chance to steal the limelight? No, we guess. Hrithik Roshan’s FIR against the Panga actress got transferred from Cyber cell to the Crime Branch Unit (CIU) and dissing about the same on social media, Kangana mocked the Super 30 actor on Twitter.

Kangana took to her Twitter and tweeted, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?”

As soon as Kangana Ranaut’s tweet went viral, Hrithik Roshan fans started trending him and came forward in support of the actor. One user tweeted, “Huge respect and kudos to #HrithikRoshan for not stooping to her level and fighting the battle in a calm and composed manner. There’s a huge difference between justice and revenge, and @iHrithik’s case is all for justice.”

Another user tweeted, “How desperate can someone be. LOL. putting Forced relationship onto a successful actor #HrithikRoshan without any iota of evidence. Targeted harassment. Grow up @KanganaTeam the seriously disturbed child.”

Here are some tweets in support of Hrithik Roshan, take a look:

Meanwhile, for those of you who don’t know, Hrithik Roshan had filed an FIR back in 2016 against unknown persons who created a fake email ID in his name and communicated with Kangana Ranaut. Certain allegations were even made and a summons was sent to the Manikarnika actress, who challenged it by terming it ‘illegal.’

There had been no progress in the case for years now. However, the Super 30 actor has finally taken the next step and requested the complaint filed at the cybercrime police station to be transferred. Alleged harassment by Kangana has also seen a mention in the letter sent to Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Who do you support – Hrithik Roshan or Kangana Ranaut? Tell us in the comments below.

