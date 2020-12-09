Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 is making headlines for a while. HR fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce the film and it was reported that Kriti Sanon was approached for the fouth instalment but sadly, the Heropanti actress has a tight schedule and had to pass it.

Guess who has been approached for next for the fourth instalment of the film? It’s none other than the Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Kiara Advani is being considered for the role and said, “Kiara is the one they are looking out to cast in Krrish 4. There are two heroines in the film and while Kriti Sanon was in contention for the main role, her date diary was completely blocked with as many as five films she had already signed up. Kiara was the obvious choice because she’s not only pretty but also a really good performer. Plus, her on-screen pairing with Hrithik will be fresh. Currently, the Roshans are discussing the modalities with Kiara and then take the final call.”

Rakesh Roshan is done with the scripting part and it has moved to the next step and i.e. pre-production of Krrish 4.

Meanwhile, earlier today Kiara Advani was spotted walking out of Sidharth Malhotra’s Mumbai Residence. In the pictures, we can see Kiara coming out of the building Sidharth stays in as her car is waiting for her. She can be seen wearing a lime green tube top and also a black mask. The pictures are all over social media, and fans are loving them.

Advani has been quite vocal about her relationship status most recently, which she says is single till she is married. She was on Neha Dhupia’s chat show where she spoke about it. When asked about the status, she said, “So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I’m married’. So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single. I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much.”

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani being considered for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4? Tell us in the comment section below.

