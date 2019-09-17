Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Decisions Taken From Heart Matters Me More Than Box-Office Results: Hrithik Roshan

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 60.86% (7 + 1 + 5 + 1)/23 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
237151908
Kaho Naa...Pyaar HaiFizaMission Kashmir
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...YaadeinKabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
Na Tum Jaano Na Hum
Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
Koi Mil GayaMein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
Lakshya
KrrishKrrish
Dhoom 2Dhoom 2
Jodhaa AkbarJodhaa Akbar
Kites
Guzaarish
Zindagi Na Milegi DobaraZindagi Na Milegi Dobara
AgneepathAgneepath
Krrish 3Krrish 3
Bang BangBang Bang
Mohenjo Daro
Kaabil
Super 30

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

40 COMMENTS

  2. NOTE : This filmo meter should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks

  3. if sanjay dutt wouldn’t have been sent in a jai thn it was very difcltult for khans trio 2 achieve their stardom coz sanju was really incredible on dat time……so al khans should b always thankful for sanju baba…….

  4. n i m realy so dissapointment after watching d koi moi filmometer list which it has ben created widout d super power of 0f 80’s n 90’s storm sanjay dutt n suny deol……

  5. if sanjay dutt woudn’t have ben sent in a jail thn it was very dfclt 4 khan trio 2 gt a suuces in d prsent of dutt coz dat time dut had a huge fan folowing n the decade was known 4 duttmania..!

  9. In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.

  10. Rocky, you talking are like a high school boy. If and but…..It is fact that 3 khans have done really well and this the truth…….

  11. Wow… It wil be intresting to see ” SINGH SHAB -THE GREAT ” .Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma working together after success of movies like Gadar, The hero and Apne

  12. mr Mukul Kr. Sharma you were supposed to update sunny deol’s filmometer… what happened…u have promised..!!

  15. Yaadein, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Guzaarish aren’t the flop movie. some are semi hit or average. And Lakshya isn’t a average movie. Please do correction.

  18. Hrithik is a real star of bollywood.Be it a dancing,acting,action, physic,or romance.he suits in all the roles.he is a perfect guy of bollywood.

  20. Now H.ROSHAN IS THE KING OF B.wood. KRISH3 IS the first best indians movies of india. HRITIK IS BEST FIT IN ALL AREA than any other actor of B.wood.

  21. HRITHIK ROSHAN IS THE BEST.. He gives it all of himself when he pulls the trigger.. Hes Mr.Perfect… Now hes setting new trends in Bollywood in terms of B.O Collections… HRITHIK ROSHAN IS THE LORD OF INDIAN CINEMA… Hes the Best of them all and The Brightest.. Proud to have someone so Impeccable in our Indian Cinemas.. Let him do both Commercial And, Meaningful or Good Cinema.. The world would love to see him in both to their fullest.. SALUTE TO THE LORD…..

  26. hr do the great movies kites and guzarish one of the great among other films ce se tu achi thi y movies HR no star hai b town ka

  27. No doupte he will lose many think starting from his Wife Susane and now his upcoming filmis like SHUUDHI and BAANI which are gone now soo soo sorry this man looks he is into the Road of Failer?

  34. He is my favoarate actor as I seen after opening my minds. When I have seen his 1st movie KAHO NA PYAR HAIN . Waitimg for MOHANJADARO.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here