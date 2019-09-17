Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 60.86% (7 + 1 + 5 + 1)/23 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|23
|7
|1
|5
|1
|9
|0
|8
|Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai
|Fiza
|Mission Kashmir
|Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
|Yaadein
|Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
|Na Tum Jaano Na Hum
|Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
|Koi Mil Gaya
|Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
|Lakshya
|Krrish
|Dhoom 2
|Jodhaa Akbar
|Kites
|Guzaarish
|Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
|Agneepath
|Krrish 3
|Bang Bang
|Mohenjo Daro
|Kaabil
|Super 30
jodha akbar is not superhit..Its investment is more ..income is arround 65 crore..so its hit ya average
i agree !!
NOTE : This filmo meter should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks
We are in the process of making filmometer’s for all the celebs. Just give us some time mate :)
r u from the team of koimoi?
& plz make the filmometer “ABHISHEK BACHCHAN”
if sanjay dutt wouldn’t have been sent in a jai thn it was very difcltult for khans trio 2 achieve their stardom coz sanju was really incredible on dat time……so al khans should b always thankful for sanju baba…….
n i m realy so dissapointment after watching d koi moi filmometer list which it has ben created widout d super power of 0f 80’s n 90’s storm sanjay dutt n suny deol……
if sanjay dutt woudn’t have ben sent in a jail thn it was very dfclt 4 khan trio 2 gt a suuces in d prsent of dutt coz dat time dut had a huge fan folowing n the decade was known 4 duttmania..!
hrithik is just a fantastic actor but should do more films
where is Superstar Amitabh
Where is the SHAHENSHAH of bollywood ?
In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.
Rocky, you talking are like a high school boy. If and but…..It is fact that 3 khans have done really well and this the truth…….
Wow… It wil be intresting to see ” SINGH SHAB -THE GREAT ” .Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma working together after success of movies like Gadar, The hero and Apne
mr Mukul Kr. Sharma you were supposed to update sunny deol’s filmometer… what happened…u have promised..!!
now its time for krrish 3
you will always remain the best of my best actor in indain movies. Pls keep it up. So what next?
Yaadein, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Guzaarish aren’t the flop movie. some are semi hit or average. And Lakshya isn’t a average movie. Please do correction.
Comment
1 koi Mil …..gaya ……
2 Krish ……………..
3 krish-3….Will be BlockBostr Superduppar Hit
super flop….
dekhliya flop hai ki nahi???????
Hrithik is a real star of bollywood.Be it a dancing,acting,action, physic,or romance.he suits in all the roles.he is a perfect guy of bollywood.
mujhe pata ha ki aapki singh sabh bhi bhaut aachi jayegi.
Now H.ROSHAN IS THE KING OF B.wood. KRISH3 IS the first best indians movies of india. HRITIK IS BEST FIT IN ALL AREA than any other actor of B.wood.
HRITHIK ROSHAN IS THE BEST.. He gives it all of himself when he pulls the trigger.. Hes Mr.Perfect… Now hes setting new trends in Bollywood in terms of B.O Collections… HRITHIK ROSHAN IS THE LORD OF INDIAN CINEMA… Hes the Best of them all and The Brightest.. Proud to have someone so Impeccable in our Indian Cinemas.. Let him do both Commercial And, Meaningful or Good Cinema.. The world would love to see him in both to their fullest.. SALUTE TO THE LORD…..
bindas picture well done Hrithik
hrithik d highest grosser of bollywood
HR d highest grosser…….
HR IS ONE OF THE GREAT ACTOR OF INDIAN FILM HISTORY LOVE YOU
hr do the great movies kites and guzarish one of the great among other films ce se tu achi thi y movies HR no star hai b town ka
No doupte he will lose many think starting from his Wife Susane and now his upcoming filmis like SHUUDHI and BAANI which are gone now soo soo sorry this man looks he is into the Road of Failer?
Hrithik rockkksssssss…..
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a plus movie.not superhit.
plz improve ur list
Hrithik is d best!!!!!
uncle buck’s
Hrithik sir u r the best actor in the world.
Greek god….. the omnipotent!
He is my favoarate actor as I seen after opening my minds. When I have seen his 1st movie KAHO NA PYAR HAIN . Waitimg for MOHANJADARO.