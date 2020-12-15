Actor Aarya Babbar is back on set, and not only is he diligently following Covid precautions he is also encouraging every member of the unit to follow safety protocol.

Advertisement

A recent video clip doing the rounds on the net shows Aarya arriving on the set of the upcoming next web series, “Duniya Gayi Bhaad me”. While Aarya wears a mask, he comes across a photographer who does not. Aarya is seen stopping in his track and telling the guy to put on his mask. The actor has made it clear that the shoot should be done only if everyone in the unit wears a mask at all times.

Advertisement

“Although the industry is back to its feet, it is necessary we follow all the safety precautions in order to continue working. I made it very clear with the production that no mask means no shoot, and I am happy that everyone is following all the precautions,” said the actor.

Aarya is currently shooting with Rahul Dev in the city for the upcoming criminal thriller series, directed by Rohit Gangurde. It will drop on the OTT platform Digiflix TV.

In the show, Aarya plays an intense cop whereas Rahul Dev plays an NCB officer. The series is tentatively slated to release in February next year.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor In Rockstar To Ayushmann Khurrana In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, 5 Bollywood Characters Whom We Can’t Stop Loving

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube