Continuing our ‘Winter is here’ streamline, we’re here with a list of movies that will transport every 90s kid back to their teenage days. Back to the days when Emraan Hashmi’s most of the films were a big no-no to watch with your parents. Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Julie and six more movies made it to the list.
8. Julie
A victim of circumstances disillusioned Julie becomes a call girl. She meets Mihir, and they fall in love. Will he accept her for what she is?
Starring: Neha Dhupia, Priyanshu Chatterjee
Available On: Hotstar
7. Chameli
While taking shelter from a Mumbai monsoon, an investment banker forms an unlikely connection with a naïve prostitute over the course of the night.
Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rahul Bose
Available On: Netflix/Amazon Prime/Hotstar
6. Murder
When the charismatic ex-boyfriend re-enters the life of a lonely housewife, depressed with her workaholic husband and monotonous married life, it breaks the wedded couple apart. A lot of mishaps ensue when the husband finds out his wife’s involvement elsewhere.
Starring: Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat, Ashmit Patel
Available On: YouTube Movies
5. Kya Kool Hai Hum
Living in Mumbai, Rahul and Karan dream of living luxurious lives despite their meagre salaries. When they get evicted from their apartment for not paying the rent, they hunt for rich girlfriends.
Starring: Tusshar Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Isha Koppikar, Neha Dhupia,
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
4. Jism
Kabir, an alcoholic lawyer, falls in love with Sonia, the wife of a travelling millionaire, who convinces him to murder her husband. Later, Kabir is shocked to learn of her motivation for the murder.
Starring: John Abraham, Bipasha Basu
Watch On: Zee5
3. The Dirty Picture
The Dirty Picture’ is inspired by the life of the late South Indian Siren, Silk Smitha and depicts the love story between the actress and a director. It is a rollercoaster revealing her struggle, her success and her downfall.
Starring: Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi
Watch On: YouTube
2. Masti
Three henpecked friends – Meet (Vivek Oberoi), Prem (Aftab Shivdasani) and Amar (Riteish Deshmukh) reunite and try to escape their happy married lives by seeking out some extramarital fun. Bade instead, they become prime suspects in a murder investigation.
Starring: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Lara Dutta, Genelia D’Souza
Watch On: Amazon Prime
1. Aashiq Banaya Aapne
An introvert is unable to express his feelings to the girl he loves. His friend proposes, and she accepts but ditches him when she discovers he is a flirt. Problems arise as destiny has other plans.
Starring: Emraan Hashmi, Tanushree Dutta, Sonu Sood
Available On: MX Player
