While the nation is dealing with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the hard truth is that life has to go on. And for that, people have to get back to work. Well, it was only a few months ago that the Bollywood industry took the leap of faith and got back on its feet. But that only meant inviting more trouble and more corona positive cases. Many actors have tested positive for this virus till now. But, the recent ones to get added in this list is the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo which includes Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta.

Advertisement

Anil, Neetu, Varun, Kiara and Prajakta Koli recently started shooting for director Raj Mehta’s next. And it is now being reported that three members from the leading cast have tested positive for Covid-19.

Advertisement

A source close to the film had informed Filmfare that Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director of Jug Jugg Jeeyo Raj Mehta have tested positive for the virus. It is also reported that the shooting has been put on hold till the actors are healthy.

Well, the recent tweet from the portal gave an update that out of the four names from the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it is only Anil Kapoor who is safe. Check out the tweet below:

Back in November, Neetu Kapoor had shared a picture from the airport as the team headed to their first outdoor shoot. “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. – We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture,” the veteran actress had captioned the post. Check out the post below:

The same picture was also shared by Prajakta Koli who will make her Bollywood debut with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film features Varun and Kiara Advani as a couple. Sharing a picture from their shoot, Kiara had posted, “Happy Husband, Happy Life!”

Well till now neither Varun Dhawan nor Neetu Kapoor has given any confirmation about the same. We really pray for their speedy recovery.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Gets A Green Signal For Ram Setu Shoot By UP CM Yogi Adityanath; To Begin Shooting Next Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube