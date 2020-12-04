The probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is still very much on. After the complete episode of blaming each other and spilling secrets between Rhea Chakraborty and SSR’s sisters, there were no updates about the same for a long time. As per the latest reports today, the Bombay High Court has adjourned a plea by the sisters of Sushant and denied to fulfil their demand. Read on to know more about this breaking update below.

For the unversed, in September, Rhea had filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and alleged that they procured a fake medical prescription for Rajput and brought him medicine without any doctor’s consultation. Following the same, Rajput’s sisters requested the court to quash the FIR as they called it baseless.

As per the FIR filed, Rhea Chakraborty has named Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and a doctor for forging a fake prescription to acquire medicine that is actually prohibited under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. As per a TOI report, it is also said that these medicines were procured just a few days before June 14, when the actor lost his life.

As per the same portal, the Bombay High Court that heard Priyanka and Meetu’s plea against Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR has dismissed it. Which means the FIR against them stays active, and the actions will be taken.

Brushing up your memory, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is being probed by three agencies altogether. CBI, NCB and ED are running their separate investigations in different aspects of the case. Out of all NCB who first arrested Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty has made the loudest buzz. Not just the two, the Narcotics department has laid their hands on various Tinsel townies.

On the other hand, the AIIMS report had recently ruled out any possibility of murder in the case. All eyes are now on CBI, who are due to announce the final report. There was buzz that they might soon do it, but with no confirmation as of yet.

