On November 21, the Versova house of comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were raided by the NCB following a drug peddler being arrested a day earlier. Ever since then, the couple has been receiving severe flak on social media for procession and consumption of drugs. During the raid, 86.5 grams of ganja was recovered from the residence and office.

The couple was granted bail just a couple of days later (November 23) on a bond of Rs. 15,000 each by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Esplanade. The latest in now is that the NCB has approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of the bail in the drug case. Read on for more details.

The bail cancellation will allow the NCB the right for custodial interrogation of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa setting aside the judgement of the lower court. As per reports, the court issued a notice to the couple on Tuesday, and the hearing for the same will be held next week.

Talking about Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa their involvement in the drug nexus case, Bharti was arrested on the same day as the raid. Harsh was taken into custody on November 22.

Ever since their release, the couple has been trolled on social media. Yesterday, Harsh shared a series of pictures with Bharti along with the caption, “When we are together nothing else matters.” While the comments on it have been blocked, users still trolled him. A user commented, “Maal sidha sungte ho ya chilam lagate ho” To this Haarsh replied, “teri photo dekhi maine, tere se moti chillam hoti hai jaake dudu peeke aa lukkhe”.

Not just social media users, but personalities from the comedy circle to have lashed out at the couple. Raju Srivastava has also spoken against Bharati Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. He said, “Bharati confessed to the charge and the NCB found drugs on her home. Only then I reprimanded her as an elder member of the comedy fraternity. Should I not pull up a wrongdoer in our community? Should I instead defend the wrongdoers’ deed?”

