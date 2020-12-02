Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s sizzling chemistry inside Bigg Boss 14 house, made many headlines. In a recent episode of the controversial reality show, we saw Eijaz Khan revealing how he got, s*xualy abused as a kid, this made Pavitra emotional and she has posted a heartfelt note for her winner Eijaz. Read the scoop to know more.

On 2nd December, Pavitra took to Instagram and posted the video where Eijaz is seen confessing about the incident. She wrote a long heart-melting note for him.

Pavitra Punia wrote, “Socha nahi tha yeh likh paaungi apne hathon se … aur itni himmat juta paungi .. par likhna chahti hoon.”

Pavitra Punia added, “It shattered me completely after knowing yesterday that what you been through. It broke me inside and I remembered every time you used to say “mujhe touch mat karo “(when we used to fight) but you had faith in me and I somehow was able to give the warmth that you crave for and have been craving for since childhood and all this while after been through that trauma. I am super proud that I know your heart and soul and what a beautiful human being you are. My respect and fondness has increased 10 folds #strongerthanever❤️It takes a lot to confess the deepest darkest secrets and you proved it that “YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES! Ma winner 🏆 .”khuda ka bachha”#eijazkhan #khansaab #jilleilahi.” Have a look at the post here.

As soon as Pavitra wrote the post for Eijaz Khan, their fans started showering their support in the comments section. One user wrote, “Pavitra, i think it shattered everyone after hearing what Eijaz has been through all his life, i now understand his aggression but i still think he needs to calm down and give colleagues a chance. You were my favourite contestant so sad that you have been evicted, Eijaz is strong and now i think will win the show as he has won hearts. You are a beautiful person with a beautiful soul, missing you on the show.💕”

What’s your take on Pavitra Punia’s heartfelt post for Eijaz Khan? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

