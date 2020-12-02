Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah is one of the most loved Television show in India. Well, it isn’t something new as this legacy has been continuing since years now. But the great news is that the show starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta amongst others, holds its position till date. It has surpassed some trending creations like Bigg Boss, Mirzapur and Ramayan in a latest research. Read on for all the details.

Yahoo recently revealed its list of the most searched in different categories of the Entertainment industry. Yesterday, we revealed to you about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput being the most searched person of 2020. Many others like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar appeared on the list too.

Now, the website has revealed the list of the most searched films and TV shows of 2020. Leading the run is none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is followed by the epic show Mahabharat and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara on 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil led Ramayan is on the 4th spot in Yahoo’s Most Searched Films & TV Shows of 2020. The Kapil Sharma Show won the 5th place while Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 got the 6th spot.

To everyone’s surprise, Bigg Boss was placed as low as the 7th position in the list. Every season, the Salman Khan show takes a step further, creating a riot on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram as well. This year, the buzz has been low and nothing could be a better proof.

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D, Vidya Balan led Shakuntala Devi were positioned at 8th and 9th. Another shocker came as Mirzapur was ranked 10th on the list.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has clearly hit the ball out of the park! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such exciting entertainment updates.

