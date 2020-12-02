Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on 25th December 2020. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, fans cannot stop gushing about them and their fairytale romance. Gauahar’ ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon has recently reacted on her wedding date. Read the scoop to know more.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon fell in love in the controversial Bigg Boss 7 house. The couple kept dating for a while after getting out of the house but eventually broke up. Despite break up, the duo continues to be good friends.

Reportedly, Kushal Tandon had previously admitted in an interview that religion was a topic of arguments between them. In a recent interview with Zoom Digital, Kushal Tandon reacted on Gauahar Khan’s upcoming wedding and said, “That is very good for her. Congratulations. I am so happy for her.”

Speaking about Gauahar Khan’s chemistry with Zaid Darbar, the actress, in an interview with Times Of India revealed, “We met in July 2020. Within a few months, he proposed to me and we don’t know what else is happening later.”

Gauahar Khan added, “We have known each other not for a very long time. I think when the feeling is right and you know, you are meant to be together then nothing else matters whether it is a time frame that you have known each other or any of the other norms that people go by. I understood when I got to know him, the way he was and the way he treated me, I just knew that if it was to become forever, it won’t take much time.”

Well, how excited are you for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding? And what’s your take on Kushal Tandon’s reaction on the same? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for all the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

