Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been painting the town red with their romance. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, fans cannot stop gushing about them and their fairytale romance. Everyone was just waiting for them to announce their wedding date. Well, it looks like the wait is finally over.

The much in love couple have finally announced their wedding date, and we are sure fans cannot keep calm. Continue reading further to get the good news.

The latest reports suggest that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are going to get married on 25th December. We can hear the wedding bells already! Head over heels in love couple have announced the date of their big day on their social media.

With a series of lovely pictures, Gauahar Khan took to her social media and announced the wedding date. She simply captioned the image as #25thDec2020. Check out the post below:

Zaid Darbar too posted the same pictures with the same caption just like his wife-to-be Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar looked vibrant in a Dhruv Vaish, multicoloured lehenga. The lehenga had Marroon, red, orange and yellow coloured layers. Also, there is delicate silver zari work over it. She paired it with an orange coloured choli which again had a silver zari work over it, and she teamed it up with a sleeveless beige jacket which looked gorgeous.

Zaid Darbar, on the other hand, kept it simple. He looked nothing less than an Indian prince in a beige coloured sherwani teamed with a maroon coloured heavy embroidered Nehru Jacket. Both of them look so happy. Their smiles are proof enough that they cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

A few weeks back, Both Gauahar and Zaid were vacationing in Dubai. The couple stole everyone’s hearts with their lovely pictures. Also, the dancing videos which Gauahar keeps posting too proves that the way they match their steps on the dance floor, we are sure that they will always walk hand in hand in the journey of life.

How excited are you for the Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wedding?

