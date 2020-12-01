Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together and her due date is January 2021. Recently, the Zero actress was spotted on sets shooting for commercials and looked daisy fresh in the pictures.

Advertisement

Anushka has just shared a picture on her Instagram. In it, she’s heavily pregnant and acing a headstand (shirshasana) with a little help from husband Virat.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one 🤓 #throwback . P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance ❤️, to be extra safe .”

Thanking her yoga teacher, the Zero actress wrote further, “This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy 🧘‍♀️❣️”

Take a look at the picture here:

Imagine Anushka Sharma acing this while pregnant and we can’t even do it without a growing belly!

Besides, Anushka acing the headstand, Virat Kohli helping momma-to-be with the same stole our hearts. These two cuties are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples of B-Town.

The Zero actress took to her Instagram account back in August to make an official announcement on expecting her first child. Later, Anushka also accompanied Virat on his IPL tournament which was happening in the UAE and shared lovely pictures of herself with that cute little growing baby bump.

What are your thoughts on Anushka Sharma’s shirshasana? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Rahul Roy Is Affected With Aphasia Condition Post Brain Stroke?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube