Rahul Roy Is Affected With Aphasia Condition Post Brain Stroke?

The news of Rahul Roy suffering from a brain stroke took everyone by shock. Fortunately, yesterday we learnt that the actor is stable now and responding well to the treatment. Now, there’s one major update coming about the actor stating that he is suffering from Aphasia.

For those who don’t about the aforementioned condition, Aphasia affects the communication skills of a victim. It causes disruption in a person’s ability to express and understand written and spoken language. Though it’s a serious condition, the good news is that the Aashiqui actor is responding well to the medicines.

ETimes has reported in detail about Rahul Roy’s Aphasia condition. The report states that Roy’s right hemisphere of the face is affected and the right arm has also become a bit weak. He’ll be going through several physiotherapy sessions and the condition is said to improve at a slow pace.

Rahul Roy suffered from a brain stroke while shooting for a film titled LAC-Live the Battle in Kargil. The temperature of North India took a toll on his health and he was immediately rushed to Mumbai for treatment. Currently, Roy is admitted to Nanavati Hospital. We at Koimoi, wish a speedy recovery of Roy!

Meanwhile, many actors and co-stars of Rahul have taken to social media to wish him good health and a speedy recovery. The latest doing so is acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Sharing his experience working with Rahul Roy, Hansal tweeted, “#RahulRoy and I worked together in the first time I ever directed anything outside Khana Khazana. It was a music video for @ZeeMusicCompany in 1994. He was ever graceful and kind. Worked with a total newcomer then and trusted him. Get well soon Rahul.”

#RahulRoy and I worked together in the first time I ever directed anything outside Khana Khazana. It was a music video for @ZeeMusicCompany in 1994. He was ever graceful and kind. Worked with a total newcomer then and trusted him. Get well soon Rahul. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 30, 2020

Speaking of Roy’s Bollywood career, he became an overnight star after featuring in the Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui. Rahul also starred in other ‘90s films like Junoon, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and more. He was also the part of the first season of Bigg Boss. He emerged as the winner of the show that aired in 2006.

