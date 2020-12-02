Kangana Ranaut is time and again lauding PM Modi and his government. Recently, the Farmer’s Bill 2020 was announced and created a stir across the nation. Farmers across Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against it in huge numbers. Himanshi Khurana recently called out the Manikarnika actress for one of her tweet on the matter. Prince Narula too joined it yesterday.

For the unversed, Kangana alleged that one of the old lady at the protest was actually doing so because she was given Rs. 100 for the same. Furthermore, she blamed them all for possible riots in the country in future, calling it all ‘tukde gang.’

Kangana Ranaut had written, “haha she’s the same dadi who featured in the Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian… And she’s available in 100 rupees. Pakistani journo’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.” Prince Narula bashed the Bollywood beauty for her tweet.

Sharing a picture of Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, Prince Narula wrote, “@kanganaranau bht logo ne apka sath diya tha ye soch k ke akele ladki lad rahe hai 80 per yahe log the apke sath or aj apne humare buzurgo ko 100 rs ka character artist bol rahe ho .jab apke ghar ke ek divar tuti kitna dukh laga tha haina or sab ne apka sath diya tha aj jab kisan or majdoor apke haq k liye lad rahe hai toh apko pach nahe raha wa re duniya waaa bht matlabi hai #westandwithfarmers #humbhekisanhai”

(A lot of people supported you thinking that you’re a lone woman. These were the same people who supported you and now you’re calling them a character artist worth Rs. 100. When the walls of your house were demolished, you felt bad, right? The world is clearly selfish)

Check out Prince Narula’s post below:

A lot of fans are now hailing Prince for taking a stand for the farmers and speaking against Kangana Ranaut. One of the fan even went onto say that Kangana has actually been paid for posting that tweet. Check out some of the reactions here:

