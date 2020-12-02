Naxalbari starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Tinaa Dattaa amongst others released last Saturday to a good response. The Zee5 show also witnesses Aamir Ali plays an integral character. The actor who is quite picky about his career choices reveals what made him say yes to the role. He also speaks about becoming a dad. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Aamir Ali plays the role of Ambar in Naxalbari. Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the actor, who also spoke about the pandemic and the life lessons learnt.

Below are the excerpts from the conversation with Aamir Ali:

What made you say yes to Naxalbari?

I am someone who loves diversity and variety when it comes to the roles I play, and the role of Ambar Keswani in Naxalbari was offering me just that! The character was layered, had a lot of depth and the grey shade as well which I have never experimented with before on screen, so it was an immediate yes to the show when such an intriguing character was offered to me.

How was it working with Rajeev Khandelwal, Tinaa Dattaa and others?

It was a great experience working with them and the entire cast and crew of the show. It was shot during the peak lockdown months so it was quite a hands-on experience for us all, but we pulled through and managed quite a good shoot together as a team.

Your role is receiving a lot of praise, how does it feel? Did you enjoy it and is this the genre you would like to explore more?

The positive response to Ambar Keswani’s character on the show has been quite amazing & overwhelming! People have really been kind with their praises and I am grateful for all the love and support. Yes I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this genre and if given a chance I would to explore a lot more of it!

One complaint that fans constantly have is that you don’t do as many projects as you used to earlier. Basically, they miss watching you on-screen. Why is that so?

I am someone who likes to be very sure of the kind of projects I am choosing so even if they do take some time, I will always choose what is most intriguing and interesting for me. Hence I take my time to make the most of what I like to portray on screen.

How was the pandemic for you? Any life lessons learnt?

It was a period of a lot of introspection, learning, and mainly the art of being patient. Through those 7-8 months that was definitely one of the main lessons I learnt.

Also, as an actor, you might have not gotten as much time with Ayra as much you did during the pandemic. Tell us how is this journey of parenthood going?

All I can say is this journey is fatherhood has brought a lot of peace and serenity in my life.

