Tinaa Dattaa will always be remembered Ichha from Uttaran. The actress played Rashami Desai’s friend in the Colors TV show and garnered massive praises for her portrayal. She then went onto be a part of a couple of more successful shows like Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Advertisement

But suddenly there was this time when the actress went into her shell. Fans longed to see more of her on-screen but the actress became less visible. Albeit, the good thing is that Tinaa Dattaa is back.

Now, as she gears up for her digital debut with Naxalbari, Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Tinaa Dattaa. Read the excerpts from the conversation below:

Congratulations on your web debut. What made you say yes to the Naxalbari?

Advertisement

The storyline, the script, the intensity and high-end drama that the show had to offer was all that made me say yes to it! This kind of concept has not been touched upon before on screen, so I was really excited to take it up!

How different is your character from what you have played in the past?

My character Ketki in Naxalbari is very different compared to the roles I have played in the past. She is fearless, she is a strong woman and very courageous! Getting into her avatar just gave me a great kick and a different high as it was so much fun playing her!

How was it working with Rajeev Khandelwal, Aamir Ali and such talented co-actors?

It was a great experience working with them both. They are both very talented individuals and there was so much to learn from them.

You have been sharing a lot of fashion notes on social media. Tell us what is your idea of fashion?

My idea of fashion is to create a style statement of my own. I am someone who loves experimenting with my looks, with my way of styling, as I prefer to keep it more real, more natural and more of who I actually am. I am also a firm believer of wearing only and only what I am comfortable in.

After hitting off with successful shows and tasting fame early in your career, you must have been stormed with a plethora of shows. What held you back that you began being less visible?

Nothing held me back, it’s just that I became a lot more wary of what I was choosing to work on. I have always maintained that content is the king when it comes to any show or web show, so for me choosing to work on good content and quality over quantity at the end of the day is what mattered.

How are you planning to spend New Year’s?

New years is going to a sweet and simple celebration this time with close friends & family. Nothing too elaborate, as I am just going to be indoors with all the people I love.

Are you excited to see Tinaa Dattaa in Naxalbari? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Poses In A Bikini Alongside Shirtless Ravi Dubey; This Jamai Raja 2.0 Couple Is Leaving us Breathless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube