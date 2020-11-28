Bigg Boss 14 might not be a big success as the last season, but the makers are leaving no stone unturned to surprise viewers by bringing in some exciting twists. As the tagline reads “Ab scene paltega”, Salman Khan revealed what it really meant and left every contestant shocked.

In the latest promo released of Weekend Ka Vaar, we can see special guest Kamya Punjabi confronting Jasmin Bhasin that she has seen her two avatars in the house, and how she has changed post Aly Goni’s entry. She asked Jasmin which one is her real self. But wait, that’s not it! Furthermore, Salman asks contestants when the finale week would be held. To which everyone guessed it to be in January. However, what unfolded next really took everyone by surprise.

As contestants made a guess, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan revealed by quoting, “Aapko aisa lagta hai. Ab scene paltega. Apko lagta hai, January me hoga finale week lekin ye January me nahi, agle hafte hoga. Aage sirf chaar log jaaenge. (This is what you think. Now, the scene will change. You believe the finale week be in January, but it will actually be next week. Only four people will go forward in the game).”

Whoa! Now that’s something unexpected coming from Salman Khan’s side.

Check out the Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

Also, there is another exciting update coming from the Bigg Boss 14 house, and it’s about eviction. As far as one knows, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya were nominated for elimination. And now, if the reports are to be believed, it’s Pavitra who has been evicted due to less number of votes. It is also learnt that she got very emotional while exiting from the house.

Pavitra Punia was said to be one of the strong contestants this season, so it would be interesting to see how the game proceeds for Bigg Boss 14 from here on. She added the much needed ‘masala’ to the show with her fights with Eijaz Khan, but she later got close to him.

With so much drama and twists, we can’t wait to witness the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

