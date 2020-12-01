Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most sorted actors from the television world. She has a massive fan following, thanks to her reality shows as well as the music videos. But did you know the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant once got upset with Karan Kundra publicly? The reason will surely leave you in splits. Read on for all the scoop below.

It all happened at the Flipkart Video Ladies v/s Gentlemen on the Flipkart App. The special episode featured Vikas Gupta, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, Rashami Desai along with Tejasswi and Karan.

During a fun interaction, Tejasswi Prakash dressed in a trendy pink floral attire asks, “Have I put on weight?” Karan Kundra responds, “Tejasswi is dress me thodi moti lag rahi hai.”

One can visibly notice Tejasswi Prakash getting disappointed with the reaction. The smile immediately disappears and she looks upset. Vikas Gupta too pointed it out saying, “Uska mood change ho gaya tha. Look at her!!”

Karan then goes onto do the damage control as he screams, “Nahi lag rahi, nahi lag rahi meri maa. I swear.” Everybody on the episode including Genelia Deshmukh, Rashami Desai and others burst in laughter.

But we must confess, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fun banter is too cute to miss!

Meanwhile, Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Karan Kundra. The actor spoke up about his personal life and rumoured relationships. He set the records straight saying, “That’s been happening since past 6-8 months. And, my relationship is not for social media. It’s pretty clear in my life that certain things are for my family and me and not for people. So I have always kept it like that. Badi cheezein hoti hai. Acha hai relevance dhundhne ke liye log likhte rehte hai. But, there are certain things about my life that I don’t like to talk about, and it’s not for other people, it’s for my family and me.”

