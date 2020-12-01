Bigg Boss 14 fans have no calm ever since Salman Khan announced the upcoming week to be the final week during Weekend Ka War episode. He stated that only four contestants would make it to the finale. He even revealed that during the week, many eliminations would take place. And with what we hear, Pavitra Punia and Jamin Bhasin’s Bff, Aly Goni’s fans will be too disappointed.

We hear that Jasmin Bhasin’s best friend Aly is going to be the first one to get eliminated. Yes! We know that many of you wanted the actor to win the show, but it looks like, unfortunately, that is far from happening.

According to a recent tweet from a Twitter handle named The Khabri, it is going to be Aly Goni who will be eliminated from the show. It is on the basis of a clip from one of the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 14.

The Khabri tweeted that Aly Goni could not be seen in the live feed anywhere. Plus, the Twitter handle shared a clipping that sees all the contestants seated in the living room area as Bigg Boss announces eliminations. Everyone is seen looking at Aly and expressing shock. The tweet read, “#Elimination announced by #BiggBoss All Homemates shocked Looking towards #AlyGoni Still we dont confirm any Elimination news.. Its just guesses.” Another tweet read, “#AlyGoni Can’t be seen in Livefeed. #RahulVaidya was also seen Crying. Lets wait till tomorrow. Will bring confirmed news once we receive.” Check out the tweet below:

#Elimination announced by #BiggBoss All Homemates shocked Looking towards #AlyGoni Still we dont confirm any Elimination news.. Its just guessespic.twitter.com/mN1OTmslnC — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 30, 2020

Well, it is just a guess till now. This news may or may not be true. We cannot get away with the fact that Aly is surely one of the strongest contestants in the house. Even though he marked a late entry, he managed to call for attention with his scheming and plotting. His chemistry with Jasmin too was adored by all. Let’s wait until the confirmation.

But, what if Aly Goni really got eliminated? What will be your reaction?

