Actress Tinaa Dattaa, who impressed us as a bahu in Colors’ Uttaran, is all set to show off another side soon. The actress is all set to play a pivotal rule in Naxalbari, a Zee5 original series. The show is said to revolve around the Naxal movement in Maharashtra.

This show marks the digital debut of Tinaa in the web space. The actress has now opened up about moving towards grey character from her usual girl-next-door roles.

When asked about her character Ketki, Tinaa Dattaa says, “You will begin the show thinking that I am just the love interest of Raghav but as the show proceeds my character is going to take you by surprise. Ketki is more than just a support to Raghav, she is more than kind and fragile, she is stubborn about her beliefs, she is a revolutionary and when a situation arises she can kill to survive.”

Speaking of playing such a character for the first time in her career, Tinaa Dattaa says, “People identify me with Iccha from Uttran, a character I played for 5.5 years, and that role has been stuck in the minds of viewers permanently. It wasn’t a conscious decision to break out of that image, it was the story of Naxalbari that I couldn’t say no to. It’s exciting that viewers get to see me in a different light altogether and the reviews have been so encouraging and rewarding.”

She continued, “It can be terrifying as well as thrilling to break out of a cocoon, but that’s the fun about being an actor… I get to play so many characters, tell so many different kinds of stories, and yet manage to convince my viewers each time with the character I play.”

