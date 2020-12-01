ALTBalaji and ZEE5, once again conquered the OTT space with their recently released thrillers Dark 7 White and Bicchoo Ka Khel as per Ormax Media. Both the shows have performed well in terms of numbers and garnered a lot of appreciation and love from fans across the nation. It seems the genre of Crime thrillers is undoubtedly keeping the viewers hooked as Dark 7 White and Bicchoo Ka Khel make it to the list of most-viewed Hindi shows and movies of the week.

According to Ormax Media, India’s only specialized media consulting firm, which tracks viewership figures of the top releases across major platforms stated that these shows are amongst the top 5 most viewed shows of the week.

So, sit back and enjoy the most-viewed Hindi shows and movies from the Indian streaming space during the week of November 23, 2020 – November 29, 2020. The numbers are all estimates based only within India

1) Dark 7 White- 1.9 Mn Views

Dark 7 White is an urban youth-oriented political murder mystery set and shot in Rajasthan, narrated in a quirky storytelling style laced with dark humour. With great performances by Sumeet Vyas, Jatin Sarna, and the other talented lot, a gripping storyline, the show got immense love from the audience and is on top of Ormax list. It is a story about seven friends having high profile jobs, with the information shedding light on how their situation wasn’t the same back in their college days. What adds to the intrigue is the story of how one of these seven characters uses the other six for his advantage.

2) Laxmii – 2.4 Mn Views

Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar as a man possessed by the ghost of a trans person in Raghava Lawrence’s remake of his popular horror-comedy Kanchana. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features actors like Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Tarun Arora in significant roles.

3) Bichhoo Ka Khel- 2.5 Mn Views

Bicchoo Ka Khel, a revenge-masala drama starring Divyenndu, is all set in Varanasi. It revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat. The show secured the third position on Ormax list.

4) Chhalaang – 2.6 Mn Views

Directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Barucha in lead roles, the movie follows the life of a PT teacher played by Rajkummar Rao, who falls in love with his colleague Nushrat Bharucha’s character. His life is challenged when he faces competition from Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as a coach who’s invested in having the school children become better at their game.

5) Aashram Chapter 2- 5.3 Mn Views

Bobby Deol reprised his role as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha’s show Aashram: Chapter 2, which streamed from November 11, 2020. Just like its previous part, the second part is also topping the charts. With impressive performances by Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and others, the show was well-received by the masses.

