Emraan Hashmi is one of the Bollywood actors who has maintained a balance between commercial and content-based cinema. The actor who is gearing up for his latest international project Harami feels he would not have got a role like this in a regular commercial cinema. The actor has also spoken about his serial kisser image and below is all that the actor has to say. Read on

Advertisement

Hashmi who time and again has delved into films like The Dirty Picture, Tigers and Shanghai while being a part of the commercial brigade, seem Bollywood sets certain limitations in the mainstream. So the actor says, while enjoying the mainstream he loves dabbling in another kind of cinema.

Advertisement

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Emraan Hashmi, referring to his role of a 50-year-old man in Harami, said, “I don’t think I would’ve been given a role of such an aged guy sporting salt and pepper hair, glasses etc in a regular commercial film. That’s not how those scripts are penned. So along with enjoying my mainstream journey, l love dabbling in other kind of cinema… And that’s when I do a Tigers, or a Harami and step out of the regular trappings of Bollywood.”

Emraan Hashmi in the chat also explained how the limitations don’t let an actor experiment much. He feels people generally get labelled. And the label does not allow one to push the envelope too much. He recalls how he was told doing Dibakar Banerjee’s Shanghai could affect his career badly.

Emraan Hashmi said, “But as a performer I need to gratify my creative itch. And every time I get a good opportunity I don’t let it go, even though some of these are niche films. I enjoy this process. Because when I go back to commercial cinema, I go back refreshed. So I think it’s important to break the rules, stereotypes and do something outside of the boundary. I’m not saying those who aren’t doing it, are doing wrong, but that’s how I see it.”

Emraan Hashmi also opened up on his serial kisser tag. The actor while on that answered how him doing parallel cinema is not a move to run away from that tag. He said, “We all are victims of some perceptions, which of course don’t represent who we are as people. Sometimes you’ve to play up to a certain image because the audience wants to see you in that mould. I know makers want to capitalise on the success and some actors also give in, again that’s not wrong. But I’m not one particular thing… I want to break that mould and surprise people. And to say the truth, I never tried playing up to that image because my films have been doing well. It’s important to try new things. So I’m neither running away nor confirming to a certain image. For me the story is priority.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Reveal Their Wedding Date & Our Christmas Plans Just Got Better

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube