2020 is not the best year for all of us. With the on-going pandemic, it is getting worse. Not only that we have also lost many gems of the Bollywood industry this year, be it Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan or Rishi Kapoor; every loss has left a void. Now, unfortunately, yet another talented actor gets added in this list. That is Paatal Lok actor Asif Basra.
Asif is a popular name in the Bollywood Industry. He has been a part of many popular films like SSR-led Kai Po Che, Black Friday, Jab We Met, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Krrish 3, Hichki, and many others.
As we earlier told you that it is suspected that Asif Basra committed suicide in his house in McLeodganj. The reason behind the drastic step is not known yet; however, SP of Kangra has confirmed the news. Asif reportedly hanged himself near a café located on Jogibaada road, in McLeodganj.
Many Bollywood celebs like Swara Bhasker, Emraan Hashmi, Divya Dutta and others have reacted to Asif Basra’s death news. Check out their tweets below:
Terribly shocked to hear about @asifbasra s untimely demise. We shot togetger for #hostages2. Looked sucha happy free spirited man! And was Sucha fab actor!! Rip Asif. this is hard to digest.
— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) November 12, 2020
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 noooooooooo! https://t.co/3X1uDSnG6D
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 12, 2020
Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020
Shocked to hear about Basra!! What a wonderful actor and a jovial fellow – I mean why would he ?? Very Sad – Had directed him in Parzania ( Chagan) , in Lamhaa ( the Darzee ) – and also in society – Very sad to hear about his passing !! #asifbasra Hope you are at peace.
— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) November 12, 2020
This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2
I can not believe this!
Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra 😞
— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 12, 2020
Rip Asif bhai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uOXALTsHlg
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 12, 2020
Extremely shocked and shaken to hear about #AsifBasra.. I have worked with him in two films..always full of life.. Very very sad.. pic.twitter.com/vixyQp03pH
— Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) November 12, 2020
Police have been investigating into this matter, but nothing solid has come out yet. Till now the police has only learnt that Asif Basra used to stay with a foreigner female in his rented apartment.
It is said that Asif stepped out of his house on Thursday morning to walk his dog. After returning, he choked himself with the leash of his dog itself. Till now, this death looks like a suicide case itself. But, the investigations are still on.
Asif Basra was last seen in Ronit Roy-Tisca Chopra led Hostages 2 in September. We have lost yet another brilliant actor.
Rest In Peace Asif Basra! We will miss you.
