2020 is not the best year for all of us. With the on-going pandemic, it is getting worse. Not only that we have also lost many gems of the Bollywood industry this year, be it Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan or Rishi Kapoor; every loss has left a void. Now, unfortunately, yet another talented actor gets added in this list. That is Paatal Lok actor Asif Basra.

Asif is a popular name in the Bollywood Industry. He has been a part of many popular films like SSR-led Kai Po Che, Black Friday, Jab We Met, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Krrish 3, Hichki, and many others.

As we earlier told you that it is suspected that Asif Basra committed suicide in his house in McLeodganj. The reason behind the drastic step is not known yet; however, SP of Kangra has confirmed the news. Asif reportedly hanged himself near a café located on Jogibaada road, in McLeodganj.

Many Bollywood celebs like Swara Bhasker, Emraan Hashmi, Divya Dutta and others have reacted to Asif Basra’s death news. Check out their tweets below:

Police have been investigating into this matter, but nothing solid has come out yet. Till now the police has only learnt that Asif Basra used to stay with a foreigner female in his rented apartment.

It is said that Asif stepped out of his house on Thursday morning to walk his dog. After returning, he choked himself with the leash of his dog itself. Till now, this death looks like a suicide case itself. But, the investigations are still on.

Asif Basra was last seen in Ronit Roy-Tisca Chopra led Hostages 2 in September. We have lost yet another brilliant actor.

Rest In Peace Asif Basra! We will miss you.

