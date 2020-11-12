Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most successful veteran actors in Bollywood. The 78-year-old has done some incredible work in the industry including films like Sholay, Badla, Piku and Pink to name a few. Senior Bachchan has worked with some of the most phenomenal actors in B-Town including late actor Kader Khan.

Advertisement

Kader was one of the most talented actors we have had in the history of Hindi cinema and his contribution to the same can’t be measured in words.

Advertisement

With a flourishing career in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan also entered politics to support his long-time friend Rajiv Gandhi back in 1984. When the Sholay actor entered politics, not a lot of his B-Town friends were supportive of his decision of joining the same including actor Kader Khan.

Once upon a time, Kader and Amitabh were working together for a movie and when the Dulhe Raja actor didn’t acknowledge him saying ‘Sir’ he was thrown out of the movie. Yes, that’s correct. Khan said, “He said, “How can anyone call their friend, their brother sir ji? I couldn’t say it and since then our equation was never the same. I was not in Khuda Gawah. I was writing Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati but then I left it midway. There were several other films that I had begun working on but I quit.”

Watch the full video here:

Although, when Khan passed away, AB penned an emotional tweet for him and wrote, “T 3045 – Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!..”

Later, Kader Khan’s son, Sarfaraz Khan revealed that his father missed Amitabh Bachchan the most to one of the publications and revealed, “But the one person that my father loved the most was Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan). I’d ask my father whom he missed the most from the film industry and the answer promptly would be Bachchan Saab. And I know the love was mutual. I want Bachchan saab to know that my father spoke about him till the end.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan-Varun Dhawan, 5 New Jodis We Can’t Wait To See On Screen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube