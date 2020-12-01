Sonu Sood turned out to be a messiah for a lot of people in 2020. From sending people home amid the global pandemic to getting students home from abroad, the Dabangg actor has been on his toes this year. And guess what, his 2021 plans are better than 2020!

2020 has been one of the most difficult years in the history of the human race and there’s no denying that.

Talking about his big plans with SpotboyE, Sonu Sood said, “It is felt that the aged don’t need medical attention unless it’s a life-threatening illness. People tell me, ‘Why concentrate on knee replacement for the old when you can use the same resources for heart operations of babies?’ But my logic is simple: your parents taught you to walk when you were a toddler, now it’s your turn to make sure they can walk.”

Continuing, Sonu Sood added, “It’s not as though all children are insensitive to their parents’ needs. They do come forward to offer knee surgery when their parents need it. Often it is the parents who dissuade their children from using money for their surgery. The children ask a few times and then use the money for other needs. That’s how the aged are neglected. I want to optimize knee surgery for the aged. They shouldn’t feel they are a useless neglected part of our society. In 2021 I want to make knee-transplant surgery my priority.”

Sonu has been helping a lot of people in need in these desperate times and fans have been sending him blessings from all around the world.

The Dabangg actor has helped not thousands but lakhs of people amid the pandemic. Be it financial help or physical, Sonu has been going out and about it on his own.

What do you think of Sonu Sood’s 2021 plans? Tell us in the comments below.

