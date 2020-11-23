Twitter is a platform which is used by almost everyone these days for engagement. Especially Bollywood stars use this app to stay in touch with their fans. Although every celeb tries their best to stay active on Twitter, it becomes a little difficult to always keep engaging. The one Bollywood star who has come out on top in terms of Twitter engagement during this pandemic is Sonu Sood.

The actor has left behind superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others in terms of his engagement on the social media site. Do not believe us, then continue reading further.

According to reports in Spotboye, a social media analytics firm released its October analytics report today. According to that, Sonu Sood ranked number 4 among all categories.

The categories whose Twitter engagement was analysed by Twitteet include Politicians, Journalists, Business Leaders Founders and Investors, Sportspersons, Movies stars, Authors, Chefs, and Comedians. Among all the categories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list, followed by Rahul Gandhi, Virat Kohli and then Sonu Sood on number 4.

Sonu dominated the Bollywood list, as he emerged on top, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars when it comes to Twitter engagement.

Let us tell you that Sonu Sood’s Twitter following is one-tenth of King Khan, who has 41.3 million followers. He topped Twitter engagement among Bollywood Stars with a phenomenal 2.4 million engagements. The Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan was at #2 with 7.3 lakh engagements. Akshay Kumar with 6.72 lakh engagements was at #3, and Anupam Kher with 4.74 lakh engagements was at #4. Riteish Deshmukh was at #5 with 4.2 lakh engagements. Pooja Hegde was the surprise entrant into the top 10 with 2.51 lakh engagements.

Sonu has been lauded for his relief work and relentless efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic. From arranging buses and trains for the migrant workers to reach their hometown, to reaching out and helping people in dire need, the actor won over people’s hearts!

Well, what do you have to say about this achievement of Sonu Sood? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

