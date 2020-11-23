Deepika Padukone is one such actress who has always been in the headlines. Recently the actress was in Goa shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Even before she could wrap up that shoot, we hear that she is all set to begin shooting for YRF and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

Yes! You heard that right. The leggy lass of Bollywood is filled with work these days. Continue reading further to get all the details.

Ever since Deepika Padukone’s return from Goa, where she had gone to shoot for Shakun Batra’s film, the actress has been shooting for the same film in Mumbai. She was even spotted multiple times in the balcony of an apartment alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi where the entire cast was shooting. Now a close source reveals, that she is all set to start shooting for Pathan.

According to reports in Miss Malini, a close source reveals, Deepika Padukone is all set to start shooting for her next film, Pathan, alongside Shahrukh Khan. The shoot begins today at YRF studios itself. The makers haven’t officially announced anything about the film, but work is on in full swing.

Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film will mark the reunion of the superhit pair Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika. Reports also suggest that John Abraham will join the cast as an antagonist. Most of the details of the project are still under wraps, and we can’t wait to know more about this upcoming flick.

Deepika Padukone has had a busy time since the lockdown last eased out as she has been shooting back to back for her films. Also going by the past records, Deepika and King Khan’s Jodi creates magic on the box-office, and the film is bound to break all the records.

We wonder which new records Pathan will create at the box office?

We can’t wait to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s magical chemistry on the silver screen again, can you?

