Kapil Dev is a popular man. Who doesn’t know the ace cricketer. But ever since his biopic is in the making, he is in the headlines a little more often. Neha Dhupia invited the cricketer on her chat show #NoFilterNeha season 5 and he opened up about many things.

If you are a true fan of Kapil, then you must read further for a lot of fun revelations.

Kapil Dev spoke about his time through the lockdown. He said, “I am a positive man, I always look for something out of wherever, whichever situation I am and I feel I am looking at the positive side by spending time with my family all the time. I never spent time in the garden so I am doing gardening, I am doing so many things which I have never done in my entire life. So, I say I have become more disciplined where the food comes. So, every day I am not crying, what a rough time, what a horrible time, no. It’s a time, you can only enjoy your week if there is a Saturday, Sunday also.”

Kapil spoke about many things but one that grabbed our attention was when he spoke about his love life.

Speaking about his infamous proposal, Kapil Dev revealed, “We were travelling in a car and that time an Amul ad was there. Amul had come out with a great ad. So, instead of ‘a couple of these’, they said ‘Kapil of these make all the difference’, with my two teeth coming out with butter. So that ad, it was very funny and I said to my better half I said, ‘Rom, iska photo le lo.’ She said ‘Kyu’? I said bacho ko dikhaenge. So she said, ‘Are you proposing? We are in the car and it was a big hoarding there. And, I said yeh photo toh le lo, bacho ko dikhaenge. She said are you proposing to me? I said what’s it sound like? That’s what happened.”

Now that is one heck of a proposal isn’t it?

Talking about his upcoming biopic ’83 which stars Ranveer Singh as the lead, Kapil Dev revealed that he is really looking forward to the Tunbridge Wells iconic innings and wonders if it’ll be there in the film.

Kapil said, “That’s the only thing I’m looking for. Because, I think, lot of stories comes out when you are in an act of that. You don’t know what’s happening and how they’ve come out with the movie or that episode of Zimbabwe inning, I don’t know. But, that’s what I want to see. Other things, we have seen on television so we know pretty well what’s happening.”

