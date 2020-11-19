Tara Sutaria turns 25 today and the immensely gorgeous actress is receiving good wishes from her fans all over the world. While she is less than 2 years old in Bollywood (as an actress), Tara has managed to make quite a mark thanks to her looks and style statement.

Tara’s stylist, Meagan Concessio has opened up how she takes inspiration from Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green character in Friends. There have been comparisons between Tara and Rachel’s style since quite some time now and Meagan agreed that she herself noted it when she watched the American sitcom during the lockdown.

While speaking to ETimes, Tara Sutaria’s stylist said that she looks up to both Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox. “I actually did this Rachel Green series with Tara and a few other artists that I style. Over the lockdown when I rewatched all 10 seasons of ‘Friends’ like a normal person, I realised a lot of my styling was very similar to Rachel Green’s and I think I do look up to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s iconic character from ‘Friends’. They were styled in very timeless pieces like everything they wore, were mostly vintage, that’s the beauty of vintage fashion that when you go back and source things that don’t go out in fashion it kinda transcends through generations. “

Tara Sutaria’s stylist also added, “Friends’ started 30 years ago but it’s still so relevant right now because you look at them and don’t feel like it was shot 30 years ago. You can still relate to the way they dressed. I think it’s the most important thing when it comes to fashion. When I do style Tara I think of Rachel Green because I evaluate if this piece of clothing would be relevant a year or five years from now, and accordingly, I style it. I think for me, as a stylist, it’s just my approach to fashion because I don’t like anything that I will look at the end of the season and be like okay I hate that colour or that style or I never wanna see it again. I draw my inspiration from Debra McGuire who was the stylist of ‘Friends’ and I think she did a brilliant job. I don’t think there is another show with characters that look the way you dress today even after 30 years of the show.”

Well, we are glad to have Tara Sutaria and her stylist in our ‘Rachel Green Fan Club’. Aren’t we?

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Tadap and Ek Villain 2.

