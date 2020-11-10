Tara Sutaria is one of the most promising debutantes of gen Z in Bollywood. The 24-year-old made her Bollywood debut with Dharma last year with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff.

Tara has a huge fan following on social media ever since the actress made her debut in Bollywood with over 5 million followers on Instagram.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria revealed that a fan proposed her once and said, “So when is our wedding?” to which the SOTY 2 actress replied, “I’d love to meet you first. But till; then, keep writing. After this virus goes and the horrible times are gone, we will meet. And you never know, I might take you up on this.”

Tara Sutaria is currently dating Aadar Jain who happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin and Armaan Jain’s real brother. She is often spotted at Kapoor Khandaan celebrating festivals and the Heroine actress recently shared pictures of the Karwachauth celebration and Tara was the part of the same.

On the work front, Tara will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 opposite Arjun Kapoor, RX100’s Hindi remake opposite debutante Ahan Shetty and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. That’s quite a lineup, we must say.

Recently there were rumours that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are soon going to get married but Aadar’s spokesperson debunked the reports and said, “These stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment’s Hello Charlie.”

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have reportedly been dating for a while now, and have often been pictured together. The actress was also spotted at the wedding of Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain’s wedding earlier this year.

