The pandemic that hit the Indian shores around March this year brought everything to a standstill. With it, there was an indefinite halt to the work in Bollywood as well. With all precautions and guidelines in place now, we recently saw how the industry is getting back to work. While on that, December is turning out to be a busy month for Bollywood. While we saw Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus planning to go on floors, below is a list of films that will also begin shooting next month.

Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus:

Everyone was left excited when Rohit Shetty announced his second collaboration with Ranveer titled Cirkus. The film is a comedy-drama and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. The film is all set to go on floors in December, and the makers have booked the entire Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Rohit will begin shooting for his Bollywood flick in YRF studios, followed by a long schedule in Mehboob, after which he plans to take the team to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and then Goa later.

Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re:

Just before the pandemic kicked in Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush had begun shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re at the Ganges. The stills from the same had even gone viral. The Bollywood film had to stop work post that. Now the grapevine says that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to resume work on the film in Delhi coming December. There are no updates if Sara and Dhanush will join him or not.

Kartik Aryan’s Ram Madhvani Directorial:

Kartik Aaryan is all set to step into new territory with Neerja fame Madhvani’s thriller. The Bollywood actor will be shooting for the film in a start to end schedule in different parts of the city. As per our little birdies, the filmmaker has booked the entire Renaissance hotel in Mumbai’s Powai. The team will be shooting in and around the hotel. The exciting part is that they will be quarantined in the same location.

Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan’s Mayday:

It was earlier this week, we all were left amazed when it was announced that Ajay Devgn is collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan for a film. That too not just as a co-star but will also be directing the film. Titled Mayday the that stars Ajay Devgn as a pilot, the film is set to go on floors in December. The shoot will be commencing in Hyderabad where Devgn will join post finishing work on Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Which Bollywood film are you excited about? For more, stick to Koimoi for more.

