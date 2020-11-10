As the battle of Bihar Elections 2020 is going on, people of the state and country are waiting to see who will become the next Chief Minister. Actor and television host Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to weigh in when Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan was leading the Bihar election result.

The veteran actor, who had been vocal for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case right from the start, took to social media and expressed his wish that the young RJD leader becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar. In his tweet, he also said that the young leader, after elected, would pursue Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case actively.

Shekhar Suman went on to express that when he was seeking justice for the late actor, he first met with Tejashwi Yadav regarding the case. He has been raising his voice for justice for Sushant since the inception and had even started a forum for fans for the same.

Shekhar Suman wrote on Twitter, “Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar. He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently.”

Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar.He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently.🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 10, 2020

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan was ahead in very early trends as counting of votes started for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. Now the fate of Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be decided after the election results are declared.

Earlier it was alleged that Shekhar Suman will be joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal after he met the leader in connection with the Sushant case. However, the actor later clarified in a tweet that he has no political ambitions. He wrote on Twitter, “I’ve no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn’t like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole.ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions.”

I’ve no taste for politics,no inclination,no aptitude,no temperament.if given the choice i wdn’t like to touch it with a ten feet barge pole.ppl are trying hard to stop me from going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum by insinuating ive political ambitions. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 2, 2020

Yesterday, he also urged everyone to light diyas in the late actor’s memory on Diwali. He tweeted, “14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious. 14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago. What a paradox! So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray.”

14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago.What a paradox!So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever

The path to justice is tough but we can pray. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

